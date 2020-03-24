AISD offers free food to students during COVID-19 closure

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As area schools remain closed, Amarillo Independent School District will provide students with breakfast, lunch and snacks.
Starting today, Caprock High School, Palo Duro High School, Austin Middle School and Ridgecrest Elementary will begin serving breakfast from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Multiple schools will serve lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Kids Cafe locations will serve food at 3:15 p.m.
By using a drive-up system, these meals are available for children who are ages 18 and under, but all children receiving meals must be present within your vehicle.
There are 15 total schools and organizations offering meals. You can find the list of times and locations below.
