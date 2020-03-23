Trinity Fellowship offering free childcare to Amarillo medical professionals and first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo church is offering free childcare for hospital employees and first responders.
Trinity Fellowship Church said the free childcare services are from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the church located at 5000 Hollywood Rd.
Those wanting to use this service must complete a form, but there is a limited capacity.
The church said it will prioritize BSA and Northwest Texas hospital staff, as well as first responders.
Parents or guardians are asked to present credentials when checking-in children.
