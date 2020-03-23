Trinity Fellowship offering free childcare to Amarillo medical professionals and first responders

An Amarillo church is offering free childcare for hospital employees and first responders. (Source: Pexels)
By Vanessa Garcia | March 23, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 10:48 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo church is offering free childcare for hospital employees and first responders.

Trinity Fellowship Church said the free childcare services are from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the church located at 5000 Hollywood Rd.

Those wanting to use this service must complete a form, but there is a limited capacity.

The church said it will prioritize BSA and Northwest Texas hospital staff, as well as first responders.

Parents or guardians are asked to present credentials when checking-in children.

