Telemedicine becomes safest care option during COVID-19 pandemic

“We’re now screening them, which we started that screening a couple of weeks ago,” said Amy Upton, N.P. of Amy Upton’s Family Practice. “We’re asking them all the questions [such as] ‘have you traveled’ and all the criteria that they have to meet. If they’re meeting those, then we can call the health department locally and decide if they qualify for state testing or what we need to do from there. We’re just doing the best that we can do to keep everybody healthy and safe.”