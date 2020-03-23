Telemedicine becomes safest care option during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, many healthcare professionals are switching to telemedicine to keep the community safe.
Telemedicine has become the safest way to check in with a doctor if you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Rather than waiting in a doctor’s office, telemedicine is a video visit or text conversation between a patient and their healthcare provider where they discuss health concerns, refill prescriptions or keep an eye on long-term conditions.
The current goal of telemedicine is to prevent any further cases of COVID-19 to those who are most vulnerable, such as the elderly and those with existing health conditions.
For those who believe they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, doctors are urging them to stay away from the emergency room unless it is truly an emergency.
Instead, telemedicine can be a tool for safely finding out how you can be diagnosed.
“We’re now screening them, which we started that screening a couple of weeks ago,” said Amy Upton, N.P. of Amy Upton’s Family Practice. “We’re asking them all the questions [such as] ‘have you traveled’ and all the criteria that they have to meet. If they’re meeting those, then we can call the health department locally and decide if they qualify for state testing or what we need to do from there. We’re just doing the best that we can do to keep everybody healthy and safe.”
Healthcare providers in the area have not fully taken on telemedicine yet, so it’s best to call your doctor to learn which steps they believe are best for you and the community.
Telemedicine is not new in the medical community. It’s been around for quite some time but during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said this is virtually the best option to prevent any further spread of the virus in our area.
