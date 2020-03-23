Runoff elections postponed until July due to coronavirus outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The May 26 primary election runoffs will be delayed until July in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an order Friday that put this into motion under his State of Disaster declaration.
Dozens of runoffs are ongoing for party nominations to congressional and local offices.
One of these is the runoff election for Congressman Mac Thornberry’s seat.
Facing off in the Republican contest, Josh Winegarner received 39 percent of the vote and Ronny Jackson received 20 percent.
The remaining Democratic candidate, Gus Trujilio received 42 percent.
His Democratic opponent, Greg Sagan, has since dropped out of the race.
The elections are now scheduled for July 14 with early voting beginning July 6.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.