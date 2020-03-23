Police searching for stolen cook trailer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help finding a stolen cook trailer.
Officials said a 2019 red Cook Trailer was reported stolen on March 15 from the 1600 block of Interstate 40.
The trailer had two large Tiernan smokers and two chrome tool boxes mounted on it.
The last six digits of the VIN are 022387.
The picture used in this story is not the actual trailer that was stolen but is similar.
If you’ve seen it or know anyone involved in this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of the trailer, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
