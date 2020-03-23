N.M. governor makes announcement on statewide stay-at-home instruction

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement today that a statewide stay-at-home order has been issued.
Another 18 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed today bringing the total to 83 in New Mexico out of more than 6,000 patients that have been tested in the state.
The Governor has suspended operation of all non-essential businesses, including all basic retail and dine-in services across the entire state effective 8:00 a.m. March 24. Business operations publicly and privately are restricted under this order.
In Governor Lujan Grisham’s announcement today, she said this stay-at-home order will be enforced.
The Governor has also cut in half the gathering number. Groups of more than five are no longer allowed.
There will be a place for individuals to report non-compliance of the Governor’s orders, and those who violate these orders will face civil or potential criminal penalties.
Local law enforcement is aware of this order and are cleared to enforce.
The Governor stated that should you be in a group larger than five outside of your home, you should expect a harsh reminder or citation.
“Does this order mean you cannot walk your dog? No. Does it mean you can’t go for a jog? No. But you should not do those things in a group, and you should be home as soon as possible,” the Governor said. “This social isolation strategy will only work if we all undertake it to the greatest extent we can. That boils down to one thing: Stay home.”
The current confirmed positive cases are in these counties:
- Bernalillo County: 38
- Doña Ana County: 10
- Lea County: 1
- McKinley County: 2
- Sandoval County: 7
- San Juan County: 3
- San Miguel County: 1
- Santa Fe County: 12
- Socorro County: 2
- Taos County: 3
- Chaves County: 4
