High Plains Food Bank facilities closed to public, urgently needing donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank distribution facilities are closed to the general public during the coronavirus outbreak.
The company is urgently requesting financial donations, while more kids, parents and seniors in our community are going hungry.
HPFB is hoping to raise $500,000 to respond to this ongoing crisis.
To donate online, you can click here or call (806) 374-8562.
Other operational adjustments are listed below:
- Barrel Requests and Food Drives: barrel delivery service is postponed until further notice. If companies or organizations would like food drive barrels, they may fill out a barrel request form for pickup or call the food bank to schedule.
- Kids Cafe: Adjusted COVID-19 service begins today, offering meals at 3:15 p.m. at 10 sites.
- For Senior Food Boxes (CSFP): In Amarillo, pick up or enroll using the drive-through service at the HPFB southeast warehouse at an upcoming distribution date. There is no change to rural distribution schedule and sites.
- For SNAP Application Assistance: Phone interviews are being done on a first-come, first-served basis. Call Gracie at (806) 674-1915 or Nellie at (806) 350-1438 to schedule.
- Mobile Harvest: Community produce distributions have been suspended until further notice.
- Volunteers and Community Service: Until further notice, we are closed for community service and volunteer shifts.
- To donate food or product: Individuals may leave product donations in the cart located in the HPFB foyer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For retail and other large bulk donations please call (806) 374-8562, and we’ll direct you to the proper unloading dock.
