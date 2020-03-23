City of Amarillo daily COVID-19 update March 23

By Kaitlin Johnson | March 23, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 2:41 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has released the daily update on COVID-19 cases in the area.

The total confirmed cases in the area remains at six.

According to the Amarillo Area Coronavirus Report Card, there are currently two confirmed cases in Randall County, two in Castro County, one in Deaf Smith County and one in Oldham County.

Three of the patients are in isolation at home, and three are in isolation at a medical facility.

Two of the patients are in the age range 30-39. One patient is in the age range 50-59, one patient is 60-69, one patient is 70-79 and one patient is 80+.

The City of Amarillo says the decisions made now regarding social distancing and following the CDC guidelines will directly impact how quickly our region recovers from this virus.

The Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Alert Level remains at Level Orange.

