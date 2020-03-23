Amarillo funeral home offering free live stream services during COVID-19 pandemic

By Vanessa Garcia | March 23, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 10:24 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo funeral home is offering free live stream services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lighthouse Funeral Home said the virtual memorial services do not have an additional cost to families who are in the midst of planning a service.

The funeral home has the ability to meet with families online using their app and by video conferencing.

Lighthouse is offering the free services so friends and family can still gather even with the restrictions placed during the pandemic.

