AEDC taking steps to implement new downtown transportation hub

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation took their first step today toward creating a transportation hub.
The Amarillo City Council must vote to approve spending $1.2 million on dirt work and drainage on the proposed site.
The transportation hub would be between Southwest 6th and 5th Avenues and Bowie and Parker Streets.
The City then must get a federal grant to meet the almost $7 million needed to complete the project.
AEDC President and CEO Kevin Carter said the facility would house City bus operations and be a central location for taxis and other transportation.
