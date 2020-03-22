One man in custody after Walmart firearm burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man is in custody as police continue to search for a second suspect after firearms were stolen in early morning burglary at Walmart.
Sunday around 2:32 a.m., Amarillo police were called to the Walmart in the 4200 block of Canyon Drive on a burglary.
Two males entered the closed store and stole what appeared to be firearms. Officers were told that the males exited on a side door near the garden center.
Officers located the two men in the 4100 block of S. Bonham St. and they appeared to be carrying long guns.
Both men fled on foot and Jacob Eron Christopher Potter,19, was taken into custody.
The area was searched, but the other suspect was not located.
Officers recovered two shotguns, two air rifles, and multiple rounds of ammunition that had been dropped on the ground.
Potter was booked into the Randall County Jail for Burglary of a Building and Evading Arrest or Detention.
Source: Amarillo Police Department
