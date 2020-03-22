Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — North Carolina State's upset of Houston for the 1983 NCAA championship resonates after nearly four decades. Lorenzo Charles' buzzer-beating dunk stunned the top-ranked Cougars led by eventual NBA stars Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. Team member Ernie Myers says the Wolfpack “put the madness in March" with a wild title run that earned Jim Valvano's team the nickname “Cardiac Pack.” That upset of Houston stands as one of the biggest in NCAA Tournament history. Others include Villanova beating Georgetown for the 1985 title and UMBC topping Virginia in 2018 as the only time a 16-seed has beaten a top seed.