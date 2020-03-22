City of Canyon announces closures and limited access to facilities to limit COVID-19 exposure

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon has announced closures and limited access to Canyon facilities beginning Monday as a precaution to limit the spread and exposure to COVID-19.
Departments include Canyon Police, City Hall and Courts, Utility Billing and more.
Read the complete list below.
From the City of Canyon:
City of Canyon Facilities Updating Access Procedures
The City of Canyon has announced that effective Monday (March 23) all city facilities will begin limiting face-to-face interactions. The temporary adjustment is being made in an effort to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Canyon and the surrounding area, and to protect both city employees and the community.
To every extent possible, city business will be conducted over the phone or online.
“We are not shutting down government operations,” said City Manager Joe Price. “We have to adapt to new practices to limit the spread and exposure of COVID-19, which includes protecting our community and the city staff.”
Attached is a list of contact phone numbers for all City of Canyon departments.
In addition to the limits on face-to-face interaction, the city is announcing the following updates to specific departments which are effective beginning Monday (March 23)
Business & Community Development (Canyon Main Street and Canyon Economic Development)
Office will be closed to the public. The staff can be reached by calling 656-6833 or 656-6835. All committee meetings and board meetings have been canceled until further notice.
Canyon Cole Community Center
Closed to the general public.
Canyon Parks & Recreation Department:
The Parks will remain open but all public restrooms will be closed.
All current athletic facilities, leagues and rentals are cancelled until further notice.
If you visit the parks fields use is discouraged and remember to follow social distancing.
City Hall
All offices have transitioned to phone service or online service. Please see the attached information sheet for department contact information.
Courts
The City of Canyon Municipal Court will be closed to the public for in-person services.
All trials, hearings and jury duty are rescheduled for a later date. Persons with scheduled trials, hearings or jury duty appearances will be notified by mail with a new date and time. · Options allowed online are: https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/canyontx
Pay your citation in full
Make a partial payment on a payment plan
Apply for Deferred Disposition
Apply for Driving Safety Course (DSC) · For all other options you can email the court at Court@canyontx.com or call (806) 655-5023.
Fire Marshall’s Office and Fire Department
The Canyon Fire Marshal’s Office is limiting fire safety inspections to construction related inspections only. If you have any questions or concerns about a fire hazard, please contact our office at (806) 655-5010 or vwitfill@canyontx.com
Access granted for fire personnel only, no public tours. And for CPR information call Jeania Noggler at (806) 655-5010 or email at jnoggler@canyontx.com
Library
Canyon Area Library will be closed to the public beginning Saturday, March 21.
Checkout times will be extended to 4 weeks for current checkouts and subsequent checkouts. Renewals can be completed online or by calling. We will offer curbside service on a week to week basis beginning Monday the 23rd. Check the Canyon Area Library Facebook site for details.
Donations are suspended until further notice and all programs are suspended until further notice. Staff will be answering phone calls from 10 am – 5 pm Monday – Friday at 655-5015.
Visit canyonlibrary.org to access many databases. Current Library card holders will find access to e-books, audiobooks, e-learning, entertainment, magazines, newspapers, homework help, and research and databases. The following can be found under the Library Resources tab:
Hoopla (an app that provides audio books, e-books, music, and television).
3M (an app that provides audio books and e-books).
Teaching Books (a resource for teaching using books).
TumbleBooks
Learning Express (a resource for test preparations, tutorials, e-books, and more).
Current news and several other databases.
Hoopla – checkouts are temporarily extended to 5 per month.
Palo Duro Creek Golf Course
Golf course: Open to the public. Social distancing practices are required and the facility is being cleaned and sanitized per CDC recommendations for high use areas. The food area is open for carry out only. However, should the local Coronavirus level rise to Level Red, the course will close.
Planning & Development
Staff will resume work as normal.
To contact our office, the following adjustments have been made:
All permit applications and plans need to be submitted digitally, and can be emailed to thenry@canyontx.com , kcantrell@canyontx.com, or dcornelius@canyontx.com.
Inspection requests can be made by calling our 24/7 recorded line at 655-5034.
Please note that per the CDC guidelines, we will not be conducting inspections in any occupied homes unless deemed as an emergency. However, we will inspect these projects at a later date. We will also consider video, photo, and FaceTime inspections on a case by case basis. You can call the office to make arrangements.
For all other inquiries, you can contact the office at 655-5014 option 6.
Solicitor permits will not be issued during this public access closure.
Police Department
You can contact Canyon PD at 806-655-5005, city website or Facebook page: www.canyontx.com & www.facebook.com/CanyonTXPD
If you have an emergency, please dial 911.
We will not be able to assist with fingerprints at this time
Ride-alongs are currently suspended. · To obtain crash reports visit https://policereports.lexisnexis.com/ or call our office at 806-655-5005 and we will email you a copy.
To make a report please call (806) 655-5005 and we will have an officer contact you by phone or if needed meet with you.
To file an open records request visit https://www.canyontx.com/330/Public-Information-Act and follow the instructions given for Public Information Requests
Animal Control Services will continue but may be limited to aggressive dogs and bite reports.
The Canyon Police Department is dedicated to continue police services to our community. We will continue our patrol and investigative functions. Again if you have an emergency please call 911.
Utility Billing/Business Office/Vital Statistics
All basic utility service will continue as normal; however, all communication with the City of Canyon Business Office staff for the payment of bills, new service, termination of service, or to report a problem will be as follows:
Payments: There are 2 drop boxes available for payments (one on the front wall of City Hall, to the left of the front door and one in the North parking lot). You can also call 806-655-5003 (option 1 to use the automated system or option 3 to speak to someone) or to make your payment online go to https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/canyontx
If you have questions about your bill, please call 806-655-5003, option 3.
Services: To set up new service for water, sewer & trash go to https://www.2turniton.com/ enter the zip code and follow the prompts to set up for “water”, or you may call the Business Office @ 806-655-5003, option 3.
To terminate services, call the Business Office @ 806-655-5003, option 3 or email vfix@canyontx.com and provide the reason for the email, the service address, date of termination, current phone number and a forwarding address for us to send you your final bill.
To report any issues/concerns regarding your service, call the Business Office @ 806-655-5003, option 3.
Birth/Death Record: There will be no Birth or Death records issued during the time of closure.
Parks/Community Center/Ball Fields: Reservations of these facilities have been temporarily suspended as these facilities have been closed as well. In the case of Parks, city parks remain open, however, public use of the facilities at the parks is discouraged.
