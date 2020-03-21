Warmer Sunday

It’s been a slightly warmer day with 50s however much of the SE Panhandle has stayed in the 30s & 40s. Been tracking a few thunderstorms across the SE corner & we may see a few more showers or storms tonight especially S/SE. Sunday is looking much warmer with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect morning clouds & fog then clearing.
We are watching the chance of strong to severe storms on Monday across the Eastern Panhandle associated with the dry line. Much of the area will be dry slotted which means rain chances exist only East for now...