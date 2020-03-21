170 new doctors from TTUHSC join the front lines to combat COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, Texas Tech medical students found out where their residency will be and where they will be helping other medical professionals work through this coronavirus outbreak.
Typically, match day for medical students is like draft day for athletes. There is a big ceremony held, the dean announces where every student is headed. This year, the gathering was canceled, like many other events, and moved to an online celebration.
“This year is different, because we’ve wanted to make sure that we kept the social separation appropriate for this pandemic,” said Dr. Steven Berk, TTUHSC executive vice president and School of Medicine dean.
Even though the grand celebration for match day was canceled this year, it didn’t ruin how special this moment was for Texas Tech medical students.
“We received emails at the same time from the school that had our match and had an awesome online virtual match day, where all of my classmates could be involved. I was able to spend the morning with my family when I opened the envelope for the first time. My parents, my brother, my sisters were there, so it was fantastic we were still able to make a really memorable moment out of it,” said Dr. Matt Heinrich, former TTUHSC student.
“Recognizing the tremendous sacrifice and professional commitment that medical students make to this profession, which actually can be very challenging and dangerous to them, and this pandemic has really made that so clear to our graduating students,” said Dr. Berk.
Although times may be uncertain for public health workers, one medical student says he feels Texas Tech really prepared him.
“Really uncertain time. We don’t know what the next day or week or month will bring, but I’m just really confident that I think the training I received has been fantastic. Really these are the type of moments that we look for, these opportunities to rise to the occasion and help people when they turn to us,” said Dr. Heinrich.
Some students will go across the country to finish their residency program, and some will stay to work at hospitals here in the Panhandle.
“Probably 20 or 25 percent of our students will stay here to do a residency at Texas Tech,” said Dr. Berk.
In the end, that is 170 new Texas medical residents working to help combat COVID-19.
