Looks like we will have to deal with another cold day for Saturday before the warming trend begins. After starting out the day in the mid 20s we will struggle to warm up with highs staying in the upper 40s. A fast moving storm system will bring a slight chance for a few isolated showers to the northern panhandles after dark. By Sunday the winds will be out of the west allowing for a big time warm up into the upper 60s and the low 70s.