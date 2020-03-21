Clovis police investigating shooting death of 22-year-old man

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man early this morning.
Around 12:36 a.m., officers were called to Hickory Street on reports of a man with a gunshot wound to his head.
When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he died.
The Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit has been activated to investigate this death.
Police are not releasing any more information at this time until after family have been notified.
