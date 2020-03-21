City of Amarillo confirms 2 more coronavirus cases in the area, brings total area cases to six

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has confirmed 2 more cases of coronavirus in the area.
The cases are outside of Amarillo, but were tested locally.
From the City of Amarillo:
The City of Amarillo received confirmation today (March 21) of two additional cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Both new cases are from outside the Amarillo area, but were tested locally.
These additional cases bring the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Amarillo area to six.
New Patient 1 is a Castro County resident. New Patient 2 is a Deaf Smith County resident.
Updated information for positive tests for COVID-19 in the Amarillo area: Two individuals in Randall County, one individual in Oldham County, two individuals in Castro County and one individual in Deaf Smith County.
The city is also announcing a new reporting tool - the Amarillo Area Coronavirus Report Card. The initial release of the Report Card will be released Monday (March 23.) This daily report will update the community on the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the Amarillo area, as well as the Alert Status Level and other relevant information.
“Numbers are being reported in different ways and to different agencies, so our reporting is going to differentiate between Amarillo area cases and regional cases tested in Amarillo,” said Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton. “We will only report cases directly provided to and confirmed by Amarillo Public Health. This is important so the Amarillo (Potter/Randall County) numbers do not get skewed.”
The city will release the report card each day at around 2:30 p.m. for the foreseeable future, including weekends.
The City of Amarillo would like to reiterate that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines will directly impact how quickly our region recovers from this virus.
CDC guidelines and fact-based information regarding COVID-19 can be found at www.coronavirus.gov.
The Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Alert Level remains at Level Orange.
For more information on Alert levels, please visit www.amarillopublichealth.org.
