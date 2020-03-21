Amarillo Mayor’s Executive Order allows officials to close businesses violating restrictions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Following Texas Governor Greg Abbott declaring a state of emergency, Amarillo Mayor, Ginger Nelson, has declared a local disaster.
In accordance with the Governor’s executive order, every person in Texas should avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
Effective midnight on Saturday, March 21, people should avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors unless a drive-thru, pick-up, or delivery option is available.
The Mayor may amend these restrictions as necessary during the evolution of the COVID-19 outbreak.
This Mayoral order allows officials to enforce the closings of these businesses.
Businesses that violate this order will face a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to a $1,000 or 180 days in jail.
Every hour or part of an hour that a violation occurs or is allowed by a restaurant, bar, gym or massage business in violation of this ORDER shall constitute a separate offense.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.