2 TxDPS employees test positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Two Texas Department of Public Safety employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
A news release said TxDPS is coordinating and working with public health authorities to provide anymore information needed to notify the public of the cases.
One employee tested positive in Belton and the other tested positive in Carrollton.
TxDPS is following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
