Hoarding in Amarillo causing replenishment issues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hoarding has become such an issue in Amarillo that police officers are being asked to monitor shoppers when truck loads come in.
“We have a lot of supply, we have supply coming in every day, but when you sell 60 days worth of toilet paper in three days, it stresses the system,” said Robert Taylor, United Supermarkets.
As many shoppers fill up their carts with as many items as possible, it is leaving the elderly, or those who are already sick, vulnerable.
“If we can calm the buying down just a little bit, we can start filling up those shelves, building up inventories, and then people can go back to a normal shopping pattern that would fit into their daily lifestyle,” said Taylor.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Specialists say shoppers should only be buying for about two weeks worth of supplies.
“Nobody has ever seen anything like this. The bakery before all this started was baking 150,000 loafs a week, we’re now baking 100,000 loafs a day,” said Ken Copheranham, Fiesta Foods Owner.
Some stores have tried to offer special times for seniors and those with underlying conditions, but they are finding it hard to enforce.
“If people are lined up waiting an hour for us to open up, and you happen to be in that line, and all of a sudden we tell you you can’t come in, your not going to be very happy,” said Copheranham.
Some stores have even hired more workers to keep up with the busy hours, but keeping food on the shelves is ultimately up to the community.
“There is a constant supply of things coming in. You know, there is only so many drivers, only so many trucks, and then our poor people at the distribution center and the front line here in the stores have been working hours and hours and hours to try to over push and push up enough food through the system to take care of our guests,” said Taylor.
