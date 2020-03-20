2 new COVID-19 cases announced in Lubbock, bringing total to 5 in the area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the Lubbock area on Friday, bringing the total to five.
There are four confirmed cases in Lubbock County and two in Hockley County. The Littlefield case is not in that tally because no one was quarantined and that person is not a resident of the South Plains. The second Hockley County case was not included in Lubbock’s report because that investigation was not done by the Lubbock Health Department.
Here are the details just released by the City of Lubbock:
Case 1 was reported on March 17, a Texas Tech student, age 15 to 25, who returned from a study abroad program.
Case 2, also reported on March 17, a person over 60 years old from Hockley County who had traveled out of state.
Case 3, reported on March 18, a minister with family connections to Josie’s restaurant, 40 to 50 years old, who had traveled out of the country.
Case 4, reported on March 20, 30 to 40 years old, who had traveled out of the country.
Case 5, reported on March 20, 15 to 25 years old, who visited a number of retail locations, related to Case 4, traveled in the same vehicle
Possible Exposure Times and Locations
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport between 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on March 15
Rosa’s Cafe at 4th and Quaker from 9:30 p.m. until close, 11 p.m. on March 15
Sunset Church of Christ Graduation Ceremony on March 14.
Walmart at Frankford and Loop 289 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on March 16
Hobby Lobby on 76th Street between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on March 16.
Market Street at Quaker and 19th Street between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on March 16.
Dollar General at 5004 34th Street between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
All of these exposures are considered to be Low Risk.
The city provided this explanation of risk categories for COVID-19:
80 tests from UMC drive-thru line, 1 positive
The city said they sent off approximately 80 samples for testing from the UMC drive-thru line on Thursday, and one of those samples came back positive on Friday.
City of Lubbock Health Department adding weekend phone hours
Effective Saturday, March 21, 2020, the City of Lubbock Health Department will have telephone contact hours from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m, on Saturdays and Sundays. Call takers will be available to assist in answering telephone calls regarding COVID-19. You can reach the Health Department at 806-775-2933.
