Internet connections in Amarillo facing negative impacts during COVID-19 crisis

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Wireless Broadband’s network has seen almost a 40 percent increase since many residents have been sent home to self-quarantine.
“Honestly we’ve seen about a 30 to 40 percent increase in traffic," Adair Winter, co-owner of AW Broadband said. "We suspect some of that is due to Spring Break in general, but we don’t anticipate that that’s going to end next week with Spring Break being over. We anticipate that’s going to carry on for the next few weeks if not longer.”
Since there is such a huge demand for internet right now, AW Broadband has had to do extra work around the area to keep the network in good shape during this time.
“We’re doing what we can to keep the network in shape," Winter said. "We’ve had to do some upgrades, we’ve had to do some things just because the demand has been there, it’s found some weak spots for us, but we’re doing what we can to keep those customers up and running.”
Streaming services like Netflix and HULU combined with many employees working from home is causing the weak spots to show up around the area.
“There’s not really one particular area, because it seems like everybody is working from home and watching Netflix and doing things from home," said Matthew Carpenter, co-owner of AW Broadband. "That’s dragging everything down, so it’s not one particular area, but if we do see a hotspot show up, we go take care of it.”
Not only is Amarillo Broadband working to enhance the network, they are also installing free hotspots around the area which will allow students to use free Wi-Fi while they are learning remotely.
“We thought, hey it’s a good idea to put these hotspots up, open them up to the general public, if somebody doesn’t have internet, let’s say they’ve lost internet at home or it’s gone down, something’s happened, they’re welcome to come use one of our hotspots," Carpenter said. "We have a couple different locations we’re going to put them in, a lot of requests to put them in different places. We’re going to work on those as quickly as we can and keep them up for as long we as we can.”
Winter says his company will be taking things day by day, but they are working diligently to make sure customers are satisfied with their internet connection during this time.
