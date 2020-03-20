High Plains Food Bank changing how senior citizens are safe and fed amid COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank has been providing boxed meals to qualifying people over the age of 60.
With the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the sites where seniors would typically pick up their food have been shut down.
“We had about 15 distribution sites here in town and now since we have confirmed cases of COVID-19, we have decided to do a drive thru style at the food bank where these seniors won’t even have to get out of their car,” Andrea Johnson, assistant director at High Plains Food Bank.
High Plains Food Bank hopes this transition will also help limit the spread of germs and keep seniors safe.
If a client of the Amarillo Commodity Supplemental Food Program can not pick up their food, they may have someone else pick it up for them as long as they provide a written note allowing them to do so.
Along with changing how meals are picked up, the food bank has also had to exclude any volunteers from helping package boxes during this time.
“We are not open to volunteers right now, but our staff is committed to continuing to alleviate hunger across the Panhandle and doing everything within our resources to do the most good and feed the most individuals and families,” said Tina Brohlin, communications and marketing manager at High Plains Food Bank.
With the Coronavirus outbreak, people being out of work and many people stocking up on food leaving hardly any in store, the food bank predicts their numbers for their commodity supplemental food program will increase.
“Before any of this hit, there was a constant need to alleviate hunger for one in seven individuals across the Texas Panhandle, including one in five kids. That need has been constant through years and years of history. Now we know that need will still exist and at a higher level,” said Brohlin.
At the moment, the program is serving 1,600 seniors with the capacity to serve 2,000.
The food bank says at this time, the most beneficial thing the community can do is to give. You can donate online here.
“Where we can really use the communities support right now is through financial gifts and donations,” said, Brohlin.
Below is more information on this program or where rural distribution sites will be held.
