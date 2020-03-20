Girl Scouts in the Texas Panhandle step up to help elderly

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Girl Scouts in the Texas Panhandle are stepping up to help the elderly during this troubling time.
Girl Scout Troop 5532, from Borger and Fritch, spent their day buying paper towels, water and toilet paper for HutchCares Living at Home and the elderly needing supplies.
With their Girl Scout earned money, they hand-delivered the supplies to those in need.
The girls were given some negative looks and were yelled at, but it was for a good cause.
The elderly don’t have a way to go out and buy items because many stores are out of supplies.
Let’s give a hand to these sweet girls!
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.