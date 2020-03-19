Freezing temperatures on the way!!!

A strong, spring cold front will bring freezing temperatures for Friday and Saturday mornings! Northerly winds have died down during the overnight hours and have brought some very chilly air to the area. Widespread 20s and low 30s will be with us to start out Friday morning with only upper 40s for the afternoon hours. Mid 20s will be with us for Saturday morning with more 40s for Saturday afternoon. The warming trend will kick in for Sunday and into next week.