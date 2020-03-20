Creating a daily schedule may help soothe anxious children during COVID-19 pandemic

“What this means for them, is that they become hyper-vigilant to the world around them,” said Kelsi Vines Amarillo Area CASA, the director of recruitment and training. “So, that can look like hyperactivity in children because they are often the ones that are gonna be bouncing around and talking but what it really is is hyper-vigilance. They’re constantly on the lookout for the next threat, essentially. Days that don’t have structure for them can actually heighten that sense of threat because the unknown, once again, puts us on a little but of a higher alert. For kids who actually struggle with that, having school taken away from them at a time when they’re already stressed, that can be a big red flag for them; that can put them on high alert.”