Creating a daily schedule may help soothe anxious children during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While schools have been shut down locally and around the nation, children may feel as though they are on high alert amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
In an effort to soothe children with trauma or children who are stressed while school is shut down, Amarillo Area CASA has come up with a daily schedule to help.
Research has shown that predictability and a sense of security are incredibly important to children, meaning schedules are just one tool that parents can use to help them feel safe.
Children are not immune to stress and if parents are stressed, their kids will pick up on it.
The unknown and not knowing what’s coming next could also cause fear and anxiety for children so it’s important to create normalcy since a lot of aspects of current life aren’t normal.
“What this means for them, is that they become hyper-vigilant to the world around them,” said Kelsi Vines Amarillo Area CASA, the director of recruitment and training. “So, that can look like hyperactivity in children because they are often the ones that are gonna be bouncing around and talking but what it really is is hyper-vigilance. They’re constantly on the lookout for the next threat, essentially. Days that don’t have structure for them can actually heighten that sense of threat because the unknown, once again, puts us on a little but of a higher alert. For kids who actually struggle with that, having school taken away from them at a time when they’re already stressed, that can be a big red flag for them; that can put them on high alert.”
Vines said not every minute of the day will need to be structured and children can have a choice when it comes to creating their schedules.
Amarillo Area CASA’s example daily schedule can be seen below.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.