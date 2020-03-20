City of Amarillo making multiple changes to limit amount of face-to-face interactions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is making multiple changes in order to limit the amount of face-to-face interactions.
The temporary changes are being made due to the coronavirus pandemic.
City business will be conducted over the phone or online instead of in person, but it isn’t considered a shut down.
The following changes will go into effect Monday, March 23:
Amarillo Civic Center
The Amarillo Civic Center will be closed to the general public, including the box office.
Ticket information can be found here.
Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department
The Warford Activity Center, current athletic facilities, leagues and rentals are closed until further notice.
Golf courses are open to the public but social distancing is required. The deli will be open for carry out only.
The Amarillo Zoo is open to the public except for the education building herpetarium. Social distancing is also required.
The Tennis Center is open to the public but social distancing is required.
Theses facilities will be cleaned and sanitized.
Animal Management
Animal Management is open to the public but social distancing is required. The facility will be cleaned and sanitized.
City Hall
All offices have transitioned to phone services or online service.
Community Development
HUD Assistance Community Development will support clients needing or receiving HUD assistance. Clients needing to meet in person will need to check in by phone or at the front counter with the community development offices in the Simms Municipal Building.
HUD Housing Inspections, there’s an authorized delay of all annual inspections and reviews for clients receiving HUD assistance. New inspections will continue as normal.
For Coming Home, the team will continue to conduct home visits with clients as scheduled.
·For any questions, please contact us at (806) 378-3098.
Courts
The City of Amarillo Municipal Court, located at 201 SE 4th Ave, will be closed to the public for in-person services.
All trials, hearings and jury duty are rescheduled for a later date. Anyone with scheduled trials, hearings or jury duty appearances will be notified by mail with a new date and time.
You can take care of payments here or by calling (806) 378-3082.
Environmental Health
All public trainings will be canceled until further notice.
Fire Marshall’s Office
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is limiting fire safety inspections to construction related inspections only. You may contact our office to request an inspection by calling (806) 378-9092.
If you have any questions or concerns about a fire hazard, please call at (806) 378-4238 or go here.
Library
All Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed to the public beginning Sunday, March 22.
Checkout times will be extended. Any materials currently checked out will now be due on April 30.
Subsequent checkouts will be for six weeks until the library resumes normal operations.
To continue to make the collection available to the public we will be offering curbside service to allow patrons to checkout materials.
Police Department
Although the lobby will be closed until further notice, the city will maintain current operating hours for copy of reports, background checks, phone reports, and open records requests.
All requests for copies of reports or background checks will be handled by phone or email only. To obtain copies call (806) 378-9452 Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
To obtain a copy of an accident report, go here.
To file an online report, go here.
To make a report over the phone with a report taker call dispatch at (806) 378-3038
To file an open records request, go here.
Public Health
Immunization and STD clinics are closed until further notice.
Simms Building
All services have transitioned to phone service or online service.
There will be no service institutions at landfills, nor with solid waste collection, environmental lab testing for water systems, etc.
For any questions, please contact us at (806) 378-9334.
Transit
Amarillo City Transit (ACT) will begin operating on a Saturday schedule. This schedule is available on the website. Frequency on routes will vary between 45 minutes and 90 minutes.
Spec Trans service will continue to operate as present.
The Downtown Transfer Terminal has been closed to the public. This has been done since the space frequently hosts more than 10 people.
ACT will continue to monitor ridership patterns and may consider an On Call service similar to ACT Route 13.
ACT is open for pass sales but people are encouraged to send in checks for tickets rather than visiting the Transit Office.
Utility Billing
Offices are closed, but staff is ready to assist.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.