Act of Kindness Caught on Camera: Lubbock United Market Street employee helps man to flooded car

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was an act of kindness caught on camera that’s now gone viral. 80-year-old Bob Strong was not able to get to his car in the United Market Street parking lot at 19th and Quaker. That’s when he says Gary, an employee there, stepped up and helped him get to his car in a very unusual way.
“I looked outside of my car and the water was almost up to the bottom of the door, really coming fast,” Strong said. “So I just walk back over here and looked and I thought, well that’ll go down in a little bit, and it didn’t.”
Strong sent a few pictures to his wife and told her he would be home in a little bit. That’s when Gary Jackson, the Assistant Grocery Manager, offered to assist Strong to his car.
“Well, actually first he’s just like, No, you don’t have to do that. I’m like, We’re already at that point. So, just come on. I’m already insisting so I’m not going to stop,” Jackson said.
“He said, I can help you get in your car," Strong said, "Well, look at the water. He said, no problem. I said, you’re gonna get all wet! He said, I’m already wet, doesn’t matter. So I waited and he came back and all I had to do was put my tiny hiney on those three pallets stuck in that he had over there. And he wheeled me right up to the car - got in, never got my feet wet.”
Bob and Gary didn’t know they were being filmed by another customer who shared the act of kindness on Facebook, where it went viral with more than 80,000 views as of Thursday night.
When asked what Mrs. Strong said, Bob replied, “She said, Did you know you’re 11,000 hits on that right now? Should know how, she said. Somebody put her on there.”
“So when the video got posted, I would say about 30 to 40 minutes later, my phone was flooding with notifications,” Jackson said.
Jackson says the reaction to the video has been positive.
“People were just very encouraging, had good words to say. I just think it’s a beautiful thing,” Jackson said. “Just being a human being and helping your fellow man. It’s just a remarkable opportunity for all of us to take advantage of.”
Jackson said he wasn’t looking for recognition for his act of kindness.
“I just wanted him at home because we all want to go home to our families.”
Strong got emotional when talking about Jackson. “I think God sent me a new friend,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.