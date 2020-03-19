United Way establishes COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon has established the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to provide aid to those affected.
According to a news release, the fund will be given to local nonprofit agencies who directly impact the lives of individuals who may experience a lack of basic needs being met during this time.
All donations to the funds will be granted to community-based organizations that directly support local residents and families who are most affected by the health, economic and social impacts.
The United Way has established a local citizen council, along with the board of directors, who will oversee the fund and distribution. 100 percent of what is raised will be directly invested back into the community.
If you would like to donate to help those affected in our area, you can do so online here. You can also text TOGETHER to 313131.
