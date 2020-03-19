Texas Parks and Wildlife Department closing some facilities, programs to public

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is closing some of it’s facilities and programs to the public beginning today.
A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department news release said beginning at noon Thursday, public access to park headquarters, visitor centers and park stores will close.
The Texas State Parks will also limit park programming and reduce services, including suspending equipment rentals and interpretive programs.
The license and boat registration counter at the Austin’s headquarters will also be closed.
The parks will also suspend all cash transactions where needed.
Visitors are encouraged to use self-pay stations, the online reservation system and credit card transactions.
The Texas State Parks is taking these steps as a precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone needing to buy hunting and fishing licenses, boat and motor owner transfers and boat registration renewals are encourage to go to their website or call (512) 389-4800.
These changes will remain in effect until further notice.
