Randall County Jail suspends jail visitations

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the COVID-19 prevention techniques being deployed by the government, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily discontinuing all family and friends visitation practices at the Randall County Jail.
Probation, parole, attorneys and other necessary visitation is also being limited to non-contact.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office Jail visitation lobby is temporarily closed as well as electronic visitation.
This policy takes effect at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.
