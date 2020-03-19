Our perspective on COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 and Telemundo’s approach to COVID-19 coronavirus coverage is based on facts, not fear.
Panic only makes things worse. It can drive a society and make life harder, hoarding toilet paper, water and other items, overwhelming healthcare systems, and even crush our economy.
This new virus has some real risk associated with it, particularly for the older generation. Sharing information about preventative measures, where the greatest risks lie and what the daily changes are in our community, state and world can help you make decisions and help you avoid contracting the virus.
In our operation, we are being vigilant to follow the CDC recommendations and take extra measures to protect our employees, our families and the people we may come in contact with in the community.
We are washing our hands often, have cut down on meetings, separated our staff and ramped up our sanitization efforts. Like most companies, we are taking every step possible to protect our staff. We know you count on us to do our jobs, now more than ever.
We also count on you. We need our medical professionals to go to work and care for our sick and wounded. We need police officers, firefighters and EMT professionals to keep us safe. We need truck drivers, restaurant workers, daycare workers, sanitization workers, and so many more people to keep our towns going. We understand that if you have a job, someone needs your services. You are important.
We will do our jobs to the best of our ability, and we ask you to do what you do best and that is rise above and #doitbetter.
We also ask that you help keep the rumors from hitting social media outlets. We have even had fake posts saying our organization said something. Know how to get the truth, and stop others from spreading misinformation.
We are in this together and we will get through this. We appreciate your support and we are grateful for the community we live and work.
