New Mexico orders restaurants, bars and malls to close in new emergency order

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Health Secretary has strengthened her previously issued public health order to include mandatory closures and guidelines in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The new emergency order, which takes effect on Thursday, March 19, prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.
The order mandates that restaurants, bars, breweries, eateries and other food establishments must close to dine-in customers. Take out and home delivery are permitted.
Indoor shopping malls, recreational facilities, health clubs and resort spas must close.
Theaters must close, and flea markets must close.
Typical business environments that are not engaged in the provision of an essential service should limit operations to the greatest extent possible and minimize employee contact. Those environments are defined as businesses, government organizations, political subdivisions and other entities engaged in commercial, industrial, charitable or professional activities.
Hotels and other places of lodging may not operate at more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy. However, this restriction does not apply to operations providing lodging to health care workers who are engaged in the provision of care to New Mexico residents or those businesses providing temporary housing to individuals employed and working in New Mexico.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, shelters, courthouses, banks, correction and detention facilities, hospitals and other health care facilities and places of worship are exempt and may remain open.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.