Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Dak Prescott has his No. 1 receiver back after the Dallas Cowboys opened free agency by signing Amari Cooper to a $100 million, five-year contract. The next question is whether the star quarterback will get a long-term deal after the Cowboys placed the roughly $31.5 million franchise tag on Prescott. Dallas is trying to counter the losses of several defensive starters with the expected signings of defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and cornerback Maurice Canady. The Cowboys also are re-signing linebacker Sean Lee, cornerback Anthony Brown and safety Darian Thompson.
HOUSTON (AP) — The trade of DeAndre Hopkins leaves a huge hole in the Houston Texans' offense. But the Texans did address one glaring free agency need with the shocking trade of the star receiver to Arizona by receiving running back David Johnson in the deal. The Texans were in need of a running back with both Carlos Hyde and Lamar Miller becoming free agents this week. Randall Cobb could help fill the void left by Hopkins. Cobb has had a strong career with his first eight seasons in Green Bay before joining the Cowboys last season.
UNDATED (AP) — The NBA is considering an idea where some players would be quarantined or isolated for purposes of being able to compete against one another and provide basketball fans with some sort of diversion from the coronavirus pandemic. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that notion as one of several items under consideration by the league right now during the shutdown caused by the pandemic. Silver made the comments in a televised interview on ESPN.
NEW YORK (AP) — People familiar with the discussions tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball is considering skipping its amateur draft this year and putting off the next international signing period as a way to preserve cash while games are affected by the new coronavirus. MLB proposed crediting full major league service for 130 games or more and proportional service for a shorter season. The union wants a full season of service even if no games are played. Service determines eligibility for free agency and salary arbitration.
NEW YORK (AP) — Baylor star Lauren Cox has been trying to process that her college basketball career is over ever since she heard the NCAA Tournament was being canceled. There have been good days and bad. Cox understands the NCAA's decision. She was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 7. Because it's an autoimmune disease, it makes her more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has finished the season No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll, receiving 63 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel. Gonzaga was second and Dayton third with Florida State and Baylor rounding out the top five. It's the fourth time since the inception of the men's poll for the 1946-47 season that the Jayhawks finished on top. The AP poll is typically released before the NCAA Tournament settles the national champion. The tournament was canceled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander had surgery on his right groin and is expected to be out about six weeks. The timing gives Verlander time to heal before opening day, which had been pushed back to mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus. Verlander dealt with the problem early in spring training. His first start was delayed until March 3 because of discomfort in his right groin. He made two starts pitching 4 2/3 innings with a 3.86 ERA. General manager James Click said Verlander had a setback in his rehabilitation.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun is back in Texas to continue his recovery from a broken jaw. Calhoun was able to return from Arizona on a team charter after being examined by the doctor who did surgery on his jaw just more than a week ago. Calhoun's jaw was broken when he was hit in the face by a fastball in a spring training game March 8. He had surgery the following day. The Rangers say Calhoun has no other current symptoms outside the jaw fracture and will be able to start light cardio activity later this week.