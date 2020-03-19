Governor’s office, TEA to launch student MealFinder map

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office and the Texas Education Agency have teamed up to help find a way to provide meals for students and families affected by the closure of schools throughout Texas.
The Texas Student MealFinder Map will launch on Friday and will include the address of facilities serving community meals.
TEA is asking local education agencies and schools to complete an online application through the Texas Department of Agriculture’s website to be included in the map. The map will also be continually updated as meal sites are added throughout the state.
Schools that need guidance on filling out applications can also email the agriculture department at SquareMeals@TexasAgriculture.gov.
When available, the map will be found on the TEA’s website.
“I am grateful for our local education agencies’ commitment to their students by providing meals to families as our schools remain temporarily closed,” Abbott said in a news release. “The State of Texas urges our local partners to complete this application through the Texas Department of Agriculture to ensure accurate, up-to-date information is available for Texas families.”
