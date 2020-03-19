Doppler Dave Is Tracking A Spring Freeze

We are on the back side of the low pressure system that generated rain and thunderstorms last night. The strong circulation is cranking winds over 50mph from the west. As the low tracks east tonight, a strong cold front will swing in from the north and drop temperatures below freezing by morning. Temps behind the front tomorrow will only be in the 40s which is ironic as the spring season actually begins tonight. A hard freeze is expected tomorrow night as well with lows in the low to mid 20s.