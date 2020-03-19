Amarillo restaurants, employees facing negative impacts after Governor Abbott’s executive order

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Following Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, many local restaurants are having to modify how they make a profit.
Aspen is one of the employees impacted by this decision.
“We had to shut down our dinning room which is where we are, it’s going to affect us, our tips,” said Aspen Cabrera, waitress at David’s Mexican Restaurant.
She has been a waitress at David’s Mexican restaurant for two years now, and without tips from the dinning room, she is hoping their drive through will bring in enough money for her and her two daughters.
“This is a family owned business, you know. We take care of each other here, and the dinning area is going to be closed, and it is going to be harder for us as waitresses, but we will still have our drive through open. Hopefully we can still see our regulars,” said Cabrera.
Other restaurants, such as Crush Wine, Bar and Grill, have been preparing to close it’s dinning room for the last few days now due to the coronavirus.
“We have been moving towards this for the last couple days and had planned to actually close the restaurant today prior to his announcement. I feel like we were in pretty good shape planning wise. It doesn’t make it any easier for our staff that will lose hours,” said Connor O’Rourke, manager of Crush Wine, Bar and Grill.
Crush will now be implementing a delivery option utilizing its bartenders and waiters, all in an effort to keep business until midnight April 3 when the ban is said to be lifted.
“It’s a scary time, but we got to make the best out of it. One day, I think this is going to be in the history books, you know, for something like my little three year old girl to read someday,” said Cabrera.
