Amarillo Police Department only accepting non-emergency reports online or by phone

By Madison Carson | March 19, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 4:10 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department has issued a statement saying they are shifting to online or phone call reports only for non-emergency police reports.

This means police officers will no longer come out in person to a home or business for these specific report only calls.

If you need to report a non-emergency you can contact APD at (806) 378-3038. To file an online report click here.

The following report types qualify as non-emergency reports:

  • Burglary of a Vehicle-Loose Items
  • Burglary of a vehicle-Parts/accessories
  • Burglary of a Habitation-Open Residential Garage/Shed
  • Credit Card Abuse
  • Criminal Nonsupport
  • Debit Card Abuse
  • Employer/Employee Theft
  • Forgery
  • Harassment
  • Identity Theft
  • Interference with Child Custody
  • Lost Gun
  • Lost Property
  • Simple Assault
  • Theft
  • Theft of Service
  • Vandalism

