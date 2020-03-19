Amarillo Police Department only accepting non-emergency reports online or by phone

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department has issued a statement saying they are shifting to online or phone call reports only for non-emergency police reports.
This means police officers will no longer come out in person to a home or business for these specific report only calls.
If you need to report a non-emergency you can contact APD at (806) 378-3038. To file an online report click here.
The following report types qualify as non-emergency reports:
- Burglary of a Vehicle-Loose Items
- Burglary of a vehicle-Parts/accessories
- Burglary of a Habitation-Open Residential Garage/Shed
- Credit Card Abuse
- Criminal Nonsupport
- Debit Card Abuse
- Employer/Employee Theft
- Forgery
- Harassment
- Identity Theft
- Interference with Child Custody
- Lost Gun
- Lost Property
- Simple Assault
- Theft
- Theft of Service
- Vandalism
