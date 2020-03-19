Amarillo, Dumas businesses offering free lunch for children due to extended spring break

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With many schools extending spring break next week, a couple of businesses are making plans to feed children.
Moondoggy’s Pizza & Pub on Hillside in Amarillo
Starting next week, from March 24 through March 27, Moondoggy’s Pizza and Pub Hillside will feed children lunch for free.
Children ages one to 11 years old will be able to get a slices of cheese or pepperoni pizza with a drink.
This is due to mandatory school closure.
The Køkken in Dumas
The Køkken, a Dumas restaurant, will start feeding children free lunches starting this Friday and throughout next week.
They will offer turkey, ham or peanut butter jelly sandwiches with fruit and a cookie to children.
The trailer is located at 1301 E. 1st, right next to Dumas Vision Source.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.