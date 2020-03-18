Sanitizing your phone as often as washing your hands can further help prevent exposure to COVID-19

“Coronavirus is a type of virus which has a fragile membrane on the outside so it is not very hard to kill,” said Epidemiologist and WTAMU Vero Director of Research Dr. Paul Morley. “All of the regular types of common household disinfectants are effective in killing the virus. It can live, perhaps, a few days on surfaces under the right conditions but other times, if it were exposed to disinfectants, it’s pretty easy to kill.”