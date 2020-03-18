Public Health District announces first positive COVID-19 case in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health announced its first positive case of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.
The patient is a 64-year old resident of Wichita County who recently traveled to Budapest and Hungary. Director of health Lou Kreidler said the patient flew to Dallas Fort Worth airport and drove back.
The patient is being treated at home and Kreidler said the patient’s spouse is the only person who has made contact with them. The spouse is quarantining as well.
The health district would not confirm if the patient had underlying health conditions to protect their identity.
