Potter County Jail to no longer allow visitors due to coronavirus concerns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Jail will no longer allow visitors for it’s inmates starting today due to the coronavirus concerns.
A Potter County Sheriff’s Office news release said Gov. Greg Abbott granted the Texas Commission on Jail Standards request to suspend the visitation Texas administration code.
Because there have been no reports of COVID-19 in Amarillo or Canyon, visitation was allowed yesterday.
However, two confirmed cases in the Lubbock area has caused the sheriff’s office to suspend visitation for Potter County Detention Center inmates.
The jail has more than 450 inmates and has about 240 employees.
The news release said while they are already quarantined, but authorities can’t afford anyone to getting inmates or employees sick.
Employees, attorneys, probation officers or others will continue to be screened as they come into the jail.
This order will be in effect until it is terminated by government officials or until it is lifted or expired.
