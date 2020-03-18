Northwest Texas Healthcare System opens Coronavirus testing site

By Kaitlin Johnson | March 18, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 12:50 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System is opening a COVID-19 testing site by appointment only.

According to a news release, callers will be screened and instructed to proceed to the testing site at a scheduled time if they meet the proper criteria.

The testing site will be open from Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Results will not be immediately available, and it could be several days before you find out your test results.

The testing site location will only be given to a caller if they meet the criteria for further testing.

If you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath and have traveled outside the U.S., please call (806) 354-1300 to be tested.

Testing is also available at BSA CareXpress Urgent Care.

