Northwest Texas Healthcare System opens Coronavirus testing site

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System is opening a COVID-19 testing site by appointment only.
According to a news release, callers will be screened and instructed to proceed to the testing site at a scheduled time if they meet the proper criteria.
The testing site will be open from Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Results will not be immediately available, and it could be several days before you find out your test results.
The testing site location will only be given to a caller if they meet the criteria for further testing.
If you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath and have traveled outside the U.S., please call (806) 354-1300 to be tested.
