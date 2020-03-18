Man wanted on charges for assaulting a family member in Randall County

Man wanted on charges for assaulting a family member in Randall County
(Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Garcia | March 18, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 8:22 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County authorities need your help locating a man wanted on charges for assaulting a family member.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Yancey Lajuan Phea is facing a charge of assault of a family member or household member with a previous conviction.

Phea is described as 5-feet-2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where this man is, call the sheriff’s office at (806) 468-5800 or call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.

Yancey Lajuan Phea is wanted out of Randall County for Assault of a Family/Household Member with a Previous...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.