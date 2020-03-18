Man wanted on charges for assaulting a family member in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County authorities need your help locating a man wanted on charges for assaulting a family member.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Yancey Lajuan Phea is facing a charge of assault of a family member or household member with a previous conviction.
Phea is described as 5-feet-2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
If you know where this man is, call the sheriff’s office at (806) 468-5800 or call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.