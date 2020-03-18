Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander had surgery on his right groin and is expected to be out about six weeks. The timing gives Verlander time to heal before opening day, which had been pushed back to mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus. Verlander dealt with the problem early in spring training. His first start was delayed until March 3 because of discomfort in his right groin. He made two starts pitching 4 2/3 innings with a 3.86 ERA. General manager James Click said Verlander had a setback in his rehabilitation.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun is back in Texas to continue his recovery from a broken jaw. Calhoun was able to return from Arizona on a team charter after being examined by the doctor who did surgery on his jaw just more than a week ago. Calhoun's jaw was broken when he was hit in the face by a fastball in a spring training game March 8. He had surgery the following day. The Rangers say Calhoun has no other current symptoms outside the jaw fracture and will be able to start light cardio activity later this week.
UNDATED (AP) — Tom Brady made it clear to the world that he’s leaving New England after two decades, three league MVPs and six Super Bowl rings. Left unsaid: where he’s headed. What NFL team wouldn’t want a four-time Super Bowl MVP? Only one will get arguably the best quarterback in NFL history, the man dubbed TB12. The Tampa Buccaneers are the clear front-runner to land Brady and are among the teams with the most salary cap space in the league. But others are surely in the mix.