After a brief break in stormy weather conditions today, another round of storms is likely this evening and some of the storms may be capable of generating some severe weather including large. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in the SE corner of our area. Storms will track east tomorrow, but some major wind will sweep in from the west and could gust 50-60mph during much of the day.
Doppler Dave Is Monitoring Severe Weather Potential This Evening
