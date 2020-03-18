Clovis police investigating Wednesday morning aggravated battery

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is investigating an aggravated battery that happened Wednesday morning.
Around 8:44 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Robles for reports of shots fired.
On the way to the call, the Clovis Police Department Dispatch relayed information from a caller who said they were taking a person to Plains Regional Medical Center.
According to a news release, 18-year-old Terrance Abeyta was dropped off at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and leg.
Police say he was not cooperative with the investigation.
Officers are actively investigating this crime.
If you have any information related to this investigation, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.
