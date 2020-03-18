High Schools are postponing Junior, Senior proms due to coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amid COVID-19 concerns, future school activities are being affected, including the prom.
Claude ISD has announced that their Junior, Senior prom will be postponed.
According to a post, they will look to reschedule this event as soon as possible.
Borger announced today that they are going to honor the recommendations of the CDC and postpone the Borger High School Prom.
They will be monitoring the situation and will share updates regarding the prom and other scheduled BISD events.
If you would like to add your school’s prom to this list, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.