High Schools are postponing Junior, Senior proms due to coronavirus
By Madison Carson | March 17, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 9:36 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amid COVID-19 concerns, future school activities are being affected, including the prom.

Claude ISD

Claude ISD has announced that their Junior, Senior prom will be postponed.

According to a post, they will look to reschedule this event as soon as possible.

At this time, with the unknown surrounding the COVID-19 virus and its daily changing effects on our future activities,...

Posted by Claude ISD on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Borger ISD

Borger announced today that they are going to honor the recommendations of the CDC and postpone the Borger High School Prom.

They will be monitoring the situation and will share updates regarding the prom and other scheduled BISD events.

District leadership is in daily communication with other districts in our region as well as the Texas Education Agency...

Posted by Borger Independent School District on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

