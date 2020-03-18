City of Amarillo temporarily stopping disconnection of water service for all customers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is temporarily stopping the disconnection of water service due to the coronavirus.
The City of Amarillo has temporarily stopped the disconnection of water service due to nonpayment for all customers.
The change in policy has been in effect for several days.
Any water service that was previously disconnected for nonpayment will also be restored.
The temporary change is because of enhanced hygiene recommendations regarding COVID-19.
Any outstanding balance on a water bill is still due but water service won’t be disconnected due to nonpayment until the virus situation is cleared up.
Reconnection of service will require approval of the homeowner and the city is working to make sure the service is provided as soon as possible.
If your home needs water reconnected, call the city’s Utility Billing Department at (806) 378-3030.
